Gilbert Calloway
August 8, 1930 - May 3, 2019
Roberta, GA- Gilbert Calloway, age 88, passed away on May 3rd, 2019 at his home in Roberta, GA.
Gilbert was born in Roberta, GA, the youngest of five children born to Emmett & Willie Etta Calloway.
He was preceded in death by Bettie Calloway, his wife of 57 years.
A Korean War-Era veteran, he served an enlistment in the US Army and later joined the Air Force Reserves where he retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. He retired from Robins Air Force Base as an avionics technician after 35 years of service.
Gilbert was a lifelong citizen of Crawford County, GA where he served throughout his life volunteering as a Boy Scout Troop Leader, on the Planning & Zoning Commission and as court bailiff among many other acts of service. He is a member and past commander of American Legion Post 268 and a lifelong member of Mt. Zion CME Church of Roberta.
He is survived by three sons, Tony, Victor and Ryan Calloway, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 9th at 11AM at Mt. Zion CME Church, 715 N. Dugger Ave, Roberta, GA. Internment will follow at 2PM at Andersonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please mail donations payable to the Bettie Calloway Scholarship Fund, to 431 Hannahatchee Avenue, Columbus, GA 31907 or PayPal to [email protected], Attn: Bettie Calloway Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Telegraph on May 7, 2019