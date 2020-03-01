Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Eugene Gray

April 10, 1944 - February 17, 2020

Gilbert "Gil" Gray, Sr, 75, formerly of Macon, Georgia passed peacefully at home in Islamorada, Florida on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Mr. Gray, referred to by most as Dad or Grandpa, was known for his strong work ethic, quick wit and love and pride in his family. Throughout his life, Gil had many accomplishments but the ones he spoke of most often were those relating to his children and grandchildren. Together with his wife Linda, he raised a family of 10 kids that with the addition of in laws and grandchildren has grown to over 50 members. The Gray family is a very diverse group but are bound together by love and respect and that is his greatest legacy.

Gil is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Alzora Gray, sister, Sharon Gray McDuffie, daughters, Lindsay Marie and Amitie Lee Gray and his wife of 40 years, Linda Lee Schneider Gray.

Mr. Gray is survived by his loving companion, Suzy Miller of Islamorada, Florida, his children: Melissa Gray Crosby (Richard) of Macon, Georgia, Hallie Gray Hudson (Tony) of Macon, Georgia, Justen Gray (Mary Ann) of Augusta, Georgia, Eben Gray (Cathy) of Augusta, Georgia, Christian Gray (Misty) of Yatesville, Georgia, Gil Gray, II (April) of Alabaster, Alabama, Marnie Gray (Davina) of Macon, Georgia, Brandie Gray of Perry, Georgia and Brittanie Gray (Daniel Riley) of Lizella, Georgia, 19 grandchildren, 4 bonus grandchildren and 7 bonus great grandchildren, brother, Ron Gray (Judy) of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, sister, Marilyn Ongley (Glenn) of Titusville, Pennsylvania, 7 neices and nephews and numerous grand neices and nephews.

The family will be having a private memorial service.



