Gilbert Held
1943 - 2020
Gilbert Held
07/19/1943 - 06/13/2020
Macon, GA- Gilbert Held, 76, of Macon, Ga., passed away in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 4:33 PM. He was born in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, New York, during a hot summer day on July 19, 1943, to Selma and Milton Held. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Widener University and his thirst for knowledge led him to pursue additional degrees. Gilbert earned an MSEE degree from New York University and the MSTM and MBA degrees from American University. He was married to Beverly Jane Held for more than fifty years. He served his country in Vietnam and retired from the United States Army as a colonel.
He was a philatelist at heart and loved writing the old fashion way - with a pen and paper.
He wrote more than 100 books and articles on data communications and networking over a span of half a century. The knowledge he captured and so avidly wrote about was shared with thousands of students at both Wesleyan College and Georgia College. He is survived by his brother, Stephen Held (Marlboro, NJ), his sister, Glenda Kaplan (Rockville Centre, New York), and his children, Jonathan Held (Lisa) and Jessica Rome (David). He leaves behind four grandchildren: Jacob and Benjamin Held, who reside in Seattle, Washington, and Sadie and Nora Rome who reside in Perrysburg, Ohio.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 15, 2020.
