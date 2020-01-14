Gilda DiGrazia Like
June 16, 1921 - December 30, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Gilda DiGrazia Like joined her husband in death on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was 98 and a half years old.
Born on June 16, 1921, Gilda was the fifth of seven children born of Sicilian immigrants. She married Delbert Odel Like on July 18, 1943 when he was stationed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gilda was a resident of Middle Georgia for 50 years having moved here in 1968.
She was preceded in death by her husband who died at work on Robins Air Force Base in March of 1979. She is survived by three children, Arlita Like of St. Johns, Florida, John Like of Rockwall, Texas and Joseph Like of Warner Robins, Georgia. She had five children and seven great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on S. Davis Road in Warner Robins on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 14, 2020