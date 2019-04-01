Giovanni Molteni
December 1, 1939 - March 26, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Giovanni C. Molteni, 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Giovanni was born on December 1, 1939 in Ticino, Switzerland to the late Oswaldo and Angelina (Folenta) Molteni. He worked for many years as a mechanical engineer, most recently for Triumph, LLC. He was married for twenty-seven years to his beloved wife, Carol, whom he loved to take shopping for arts, crafts and scrapbooking. He was a caring, gentle man, who always provided for his family and put others before himself. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Brice.
Left to cherish his beloved memory is his beloved wife, Carol (Biscoe) Molteni; his son, LaRue Myron Jordan (Sharon) and grandsons, Noah and Adam Jordan; daughter Lisa Jordan and grandchildren, Tyler (Diohana) and Heaven; brother-in-law, Bob (Faye) Spann and their children, Norman and Steven; brother-in-law, Phillip (Lauren) Biscoe and children, Trey, Angie and Dawn; and in Switzerland he leaves two sisters, a brother, a daughter, a son and granddaughter. He will be deeply missed.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2019