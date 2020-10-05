Gladyce Valeria (Val) Collins Terry
Hickory, NC- Gladyce Valeria (Val) Collins Terry, 92, of Hickory, formerly of Warner Robins, GA, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Born July 5, 1928 in Jones County Mississippi she was the daughter of the late Spurgeon C. Collins and Vera Elizabeth Young Collins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Marshall Terry.
Val graduated from Jones County High School in Jones County, Mississippi and attended Auburn University. Val was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, doing needlepoint and cross-stitch. She was fiercely devoted to her family and left no stone unturned in their care.
Her membership in the senior ladies Sunday School Class at West Hickory Baptist Church was very special to her as were her friends and the staff at Brookdale Falling Creek. While living in Georgia, Val was very active in Shirley Hills Baptist Church which included the Keenagers and playing in the Hand Bell Choir.
Val was an outgoing, strong willed and very caring person who will be deeply missed.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Elizabeth Dellinger and husband James of Hickory, son, Bill Terry and wife Laura of Eatonton, GA, five grandsons; Brian Dellinger and wife Susan of Hickory, Matthew Dellinger and wife Lacey of Davidson, N.C., Benjamin Terry and wife Jenny of Louisville, KY, Stephen Terry and wife Mollie Kate of Athens, GA, Jonathan Terry of Decatur, GA, and six great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Warner Robins, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Hickory Baptist Church, 40 12th St. N.W., Hickory, N.C. 28601 or Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Rd., Warner Robins, Ga 31088.
