Gladys E. Young

  • "I am truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
  • "Our deepest sympathies to the family. We pray in your..."
    - B.B.
  • "Im deeply sorry for your lost. My condolences goes out to..."
  • "May God's love fill your hearts with peace and comfort..."
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Gladys E. Young
Macon, GA- Memorial services for Gladys E. Young will be held 11 AM Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Mark Franks will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mrs. Young, 79, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Survivors includes her cousin, Deborah (James) Searles and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 119 Springwood Court, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on May 2, 2019
