Gladys E. Young
Macon, GA- Memorial services for Gladys E. Young will be held 11 AM Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Mark Franks will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mrs. Young, 79, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Survivors includes her cousin, Deborah (James) Searles and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 119 Springwood Court, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on May 2, 2019