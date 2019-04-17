Gladys Gordon (1929 - 2019)
Gladys Gordon
January 2, 1929 - April 13, 2019
Macon, `GA- Graveside services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 2005 Woodland Drive Macon, GA 31211.
Funeral services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Funeral Home
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2019
