Gladys Hill
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Gladys Hill will be held 3 PM Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Stone Creek Baptist Church, Dry Branch. Rev. Kelvin Washington will officiate. Rev. Grover M. Flagg will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mrs. Hill, 79, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, George Hill; four children, Dianne (Earl) Miller, Annette Hill, George N. (Eva) Hill and Claude (Vickie) Hill; two sisters, Ethel Stanley and Maggie Aaron; brother, Thomas (Fannie) Flagg; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020