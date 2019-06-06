Gladys Lawrence Bryant (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Lawrence Bryant.
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gladys Lawrence Bryant
March 8, 1939 - June 2, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Gladys Lawrence Bryant. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the chapel of Richard R Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA 31206. Pastor Steven Mayweather will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Gladys Lawrence Bryant
logo
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.