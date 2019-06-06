Gladys Lawrence Bryant
March 8, 1939 - June 2, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Gladys Lawrence Bryant. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the chapel of Richard R Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA 31206. Pastor Steven Mayweather will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019