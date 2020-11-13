1/1
Gladys Louise Matthews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Louise Matthews
November 4, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Gladys Louise Matthews will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery. Ms. Matthews, 68, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Survivors includes her sister, Belinda (David) Stenson; three brothers, Walter (Jacqueline) Matthews, III, Samuel (Pamela) Matthews and Charles (Brunetta) Matthews; brother-in-law, Sidney Philips, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 12, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time . We love Gladys and will cherish the precious memories.
Margie Collins Senior & Charles Senior
Friend
November 11, 2020
My prayers and condolences to the family. Janice Young Wiggins ( Talladega Class of 1974)
Janice Young Wiggins
Friend
November 11, 2020
My condolences to the family .
Dewayne Logan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved