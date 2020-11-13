Or Copy this URL to Share

Gladys Louise Matthews

November 4, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Gladys Louise Matthews will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery. Ms. Matthews, 68, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Survivors includes her sister, Belinda (David) Stenson; three brothers, Walter (Jacqueline) Matthews, III, Samuel (Pamela) Matthews and Charles (Brunetta) Matthews; brother-in-law, Sidney Philips, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





