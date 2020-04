Gladys Lucille Beasley GodfreyFeb 19, 1936 - April 22, 2020Perry, GA- CLAXTON: Gladys Lucille Beasley Godfrey, 84, passed away April 22, 2020 at Summerhill Senior Living in Perry Georgia. She was a native of Bulloch County but had lived in Houston County for a number of years where she worked for Robins Air Force Base for over 30 years in the finance and accounting and was an active member of The Warner Robins Demons Touch Down Club.She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Morgan Beasley; brother, G.M. (Bo) Beasley.SURVIVORS: sister, Iva Anne Brannen of Claxton; nephews, George (Karen) Brannen of Perry, James Brannen of Claxton and Thomas Brannen of Perry Fl; Great- nieces, Lisa Moss of Perry, Anna Lewis of Register; great- nephew, Park Brannen of Atlanta.GRAVESIDE: Friday, April 24, 2020 11:00a.m. at Brewton CemeteryBURIAL: Brewton CemeteryREMEMBRANCE: Tattnall Campground C/O David Yarbrough 306 Yarbrough Ln. Claxton, GA., 30417Mellie Ne Smith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements"Our Family Serving Your Family""Since 1917"(912) 739-3338