Gladys Lucille Beasley Godfrey
Feb 19, 1936 - April 22, 2020
Perry, GA- CLAXTON: Gladys Lucille Beasley Godfrey, 84, passed away April 22, 2020 at Summerhill Senior Living in Perry Georgia. She was a native of Bulloch County but had lived in Houston County for a number of years where she worked for Robins Air Force Base for over 30 years in the finance and accounting and was an active member of The Warner Robins Demons Touch Down Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Morgan Beasley; brother, G.M. (Bo) Beasley.
SURVIVORS: sister, Iva Anne Brannen of Claxton; nephews, George (Karen) Brannen of Perry, James Brannen of Claxton and Thomas Brannen of Perry Fl; Great- nieces, Lisa Moss of Perry, Anna Lewis of Register; great- nephew, Park Brannen of Atlanta.
GRAVESIDE: Friday, April 24, 2020 11:00a.m. at Brewton Cemetery
BURIAL: Brewton Cemetery
REMEMBRANCE: Tattnall Campground C/O David Yarbrough 306 Yarbrough Ln. Claxton, GA., 30417
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020