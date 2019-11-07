Gladys Marion Rowe
August 25, 1959 - November 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Gladys Rowe, 60, beloved mother, grandmother and sister was called to her eternal resting place November 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM. at Middle Georgia Memorial Gardens, 2335 Joycliff Road, Macon, Georgia, 31211. The family will greet friends at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA. 31032 has charges of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019