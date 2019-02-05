Gladys Porter (1919 - 2019)
  • "My deepest sympathy. It was a privilege to have met her. ..."
    - Harold Sheppard
  • "Our deepest sympathy in the loss of your Mother Laura. ..."
    - Leon and Cassandra Paul
  • "Thank You for being a wonderful grandmother. You will truly..."
    - April Peck
  • "There should be a lot more people in the world like Ms...."
    - ROSE SHINHOLSTER

Gladys Porter
November 18, 1919 - January 29, 2019
Jeffersonville, GA- Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Cilla Springs Baptist Church in Danville GA with burial in church cemetery.
Family contact: 421 Gladys Porter Rd Danville GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville.


Funeral Home
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2019