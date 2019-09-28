Remembering You
Gladys Stubbs Davis
Aug. 27, 1932 - Sept. 28, 2014
Your soul is at rest
Your body is free from pain
The world would be like heaven
If we had you back again
You're always in our thoughts
No matter where we go
Always in our hearts
Because we loved you so
However long our life may last
Whatever land we may view
Whatever joy or grief is ours
Because we still remember you
On this 5th Anniversary
Dearly and Lovingly missed by
The Davis Family
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 28, 2019