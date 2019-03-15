Gladys T. Walden
November 2, 1922 - March 11, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Gladys T. Walden. Home going services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Aberlena Baptist Church located at 1260 Riverside Drive Macon, GA 31201. Reverend Wilbur Greene will officiate. Interment services will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019