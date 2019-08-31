Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Wacaser Blackmon. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys Wacaser Blackmon

August 7, 1920 - August 30, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Our beloved Gladys Blackmon left us early in the morning on Friday, August 30, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Gladys was born in Miller County, Georgia on August 7, 1920 to the late Jimmy and Minnie Newberry Wacaser. She graduated from Miller County High School and earned a bachelor's degree in education from Georgia College. In 1942, she married her darling, Zell Shaw Blackmon, Sr., and together they raised three sons to know and love Jesus Christ. Gladys retired from the Houston County Board of Education with numerous years as a dedicated and beloved teacher.

With a deep and abiding faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Gladys was a longtime and faithful member of Central Baptist Church. She was the eldest member of the congregation and enjoyed the fellowship of many friends in the Pete Joyner Sunday School Class and Central 5-0. Gladys was a member of the Greenbriar Garden Club as well. In her retirement years, she and Zell, Sr. enjoyed traveling, but the greatest joy in her life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gladys was "Mamo" to her grands and many of their friends. She will forever be remembered as the heart of the Blackmon family and a loyal friend to everyone she knew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 76 years, Zell Shaw Blackmon, Sr.; three sisters; and two brothers.

Mrs. Blackmon is survived by three adoring sons, Zell S. Blackmon, Jr. (Ruthie) of Bonaire, James Albert "Al" Blackmon (Beverly) of Orlando, Florida, and Billy Marion Blackmon (Kaye) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Shaw Blackmon III (Whitney), Rev. Brad Blackmon (Beth), and Kayce Slade (Brandon), all of Warner Robins, Jim Blackmon (Karine), Courtney Brosche (Chris), and Blake Blackmon, all of Orlando, Florida, Dr. Jake Blackmon (Amy) of St. Simons Island, Dr. Josh Blackmon (Katherine) of Athens, Dr. Zach Blackmon (Jenni) of Tennessee, and Lori Miller (T.I) of Blaine, Minnesota; great-grandchildren, Anna and Jackson Slade, Noah, Ruthie, and Josiah Blackmon, Abigale, Zach, Zoey, Lily, and Luke Blackmon, Zane Blackmon, Emma Blackmon, Maddie and Avery Blackmon, Baptiste and Cort Blackmon, and Ashtyn and Sadie Brosche; sister-in-law, Vanne Wacaser of Fayetteville, Georgia; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends; and her devoted and loving caregiver, Doretha Lester.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Brad Blackmon officiating. Afterward, Gladys will be laid to rest next to Zell, Sr. in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in memory of Gladys to the Central Baptist Church, 1120 Lake Joy Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

