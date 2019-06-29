Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52 Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Memorial service 2:00 PM Church in the Park. Send Flowers Obituary



February 12, 1968 - June 19, 2019

Perry, Georgia- Gleda "Sissy" Taylor Compton, 51, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, after an extended illness. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Church in the Park. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Sissy was born in Kansas to the late Sonny and Mary Alice Tucker Taylor. She graduated from Jeff Davis High School in Hazlehurst after which time she moved to Florida. Through mutual friends at church, she met and married the love of her life, Doug, and they moved to North Carolina. Just 3 short years after they married, an unexpected and tragic medicinal allergic reaction left Sissy incapacitated and unable to work outside the home. The couple subsequently moved to Perry, where they have been for past 6 years. For nearly 15 years, Sissy has taken care of their home, creating a warm and loving environment for her husband and their beloved pets. He fondly remembers her delicious cooking and impeccable cleaning habits. Sissy was a compassionate and special lady. She showed great concern for those people affected by natural disasters throughout the southeast, and always planned to go out "in the field" ministering to them. Sissy will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Warren Taylor.

Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Doug Compton; her brother, Andy Taylor (Tonya); her Aunt Jewel Tucker and Aunt Linda Amy; her Uncle Richard Tucker (Annette); her many cousins including Tim & Kathy DeGuire and Keith & Belinda Tucker; her father-in-law, Earl Compton (Sarah); her mother-in-law, Mary Frances Compton; her "adopted parents," Ruby and Robert Benson; and several other extended family members.

