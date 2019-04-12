Glen Alan Imlay
October 25, 1953 - April 8, 2019
Macon, Ga- Glen Alan Imlay, 65, of Macon, Georgia passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Thomaston Road Church of Christ from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m.. Inurnment will be in the Georgia Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Milledgeville at a later date.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Chad Imlay and Laverne McDillon Imlay. He was a retired school teacher with the Bibb County School System and very active member of the Thomaston Road Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Laverne Imlay.
Mr. Imlay was a proud Veitnam veteran serving in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Zahnd Imlay, Children, Chad Imlay(Angie), Allison Roberts(Jim), Amanda Belcher(Kevin) Grandchildren, Hannah Poole(Jesse), Jacob and Dylan Belcher, Daniel and Garrett Roberts.
In lieu of flowers that family requests that donations be made to the Thomaston Road Church of Christ Care Building, 5859 Thomaston Road, Macon, Georgia 31220.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2019