Glen Rene Cummings
October 14, 1955 - February 10, 2020
Milledgeville, Georgia - Glen Rene Cummings passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Georgia Veterans Home. A Memorial Service celebrating Glen's life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home beginning at 11:00AM. At the request of the family burial will be private at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Glen was born on October 14, 1955 in Warner Robins, Georgia to the late Carolyn B. Cummings, and Buford N. Cummings, Sr. Glen was a resident at Georgia Veterans Home in Milledgeville. Glen proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. Glen lived life to the fullest and made the best of every situation.
His memory will forever be cherished by his beloved brothers; Buford Cummings, Jr., Christian Cummings, and Mark Cummings; children, Robert (Katie), Gabriel, and Craig (Tammy),stepdaughter, Anetra Humphries; grandson, Michael Cummings
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020