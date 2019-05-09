Glenda Faye Adkins
January 17, 1956 - May 6, 2019
Ft. Valley, Georgia- Glenda Faye Sapp Adkins, 63, of Ft. Valley, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 6, 2019. The family will have a visitation with viewing on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven with Reverend Wayne Lendermen officiating.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; Herman and Lillian Sapp.
Survivors include her children; Samantha Adkins Guijosa and Christopher O' Barr. Five grandchildren and one sister; Becky Hutchings.
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019