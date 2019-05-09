Glenda Faye Adkins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Faye Adkins.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
chapel of FairHaven
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Glenda Faye Adkins
January 17, 1956 - May 6, 2019
Ft. Valley, Georgia- Glenda Faye Sapp Adkins, 63, of Ft. Valley, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 6, 2019. The family will have a visitation with viewing on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven with Reverend Wayne Lendermen officiating.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; Herman and Lillian Sapp.
Survivors include her children; Samantha Adkins Guijosa and Christopher O' Barr. Five grandchildren and one sister; Becky Hutchings.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Glenda Faye Adkins
logo
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.