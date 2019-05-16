Glenda Hill

Guest Book
  • "Glenda was the best, condolences to the family.please let..."
    - Kimberly Cooper
  • "Sorry for your loss. Praying for the family."
    - Janet Johnston
  • "Praying for the family. I send my condolences."
    - Janet Johnston
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evangelistic House of Prayer Church
40 Huckleberry Lane
Ft. Valley, GA
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Evangelistic House of Prayer Church
Obituary
Glenda Hill
Byron, GA- Glenda Sue Hill, age 59, passed away on May 14, 2019 at Navicent Health in Macon GA. Visitation 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Evangelistic House of Prayer Church, 40 Huckleberry Lane Ft. Valley GA 31030. Funeral services 2:00pm, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Evangelistic House of Prayer Church. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.The family welcomes calls, letters, or other acknowledgements to be made at the family home, 947 Lower Hartley Bridge Road Byron GA 31008. Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Hill family.


