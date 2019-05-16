Glenda Hill
Byron, GA- Glenda Sue Hill, age 59, passed away on May 14, 2019 at Navicent Health in Macon GA. Visitation 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Evangelistic House of Prayer Church, 40 Huckleberry Lane Ft. Valley GA 31030. Funeral services 2:00pm, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Evangelistic House of Prayer Church. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.The family welcomes calls, letters, or other acknowledgements to be made at the family home, 947 Lower Hartley Bridge Road Byron GA 31008. Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Hill family.
View the online memorial for Glenda Hill
Published in The Telegraph on May 16, 2019