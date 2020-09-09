Glenda Lee Collier
September 29, 1949 - September 4, 2020
Cairo, Georgia- Glenda Lee Collier, aged 70, passed away September 4, 2020, at Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon, GA, after a successful battle against COVID-19 and a reluctant surrender to lung cancer.
She was born in Thomaston, Georgia, on September 29, 1949, to Myrtle and William Glenn Hollingsworth. Glenda attended Whigham High School, where she was an athlete and a scholar, playing on the basketball team and graduating valedictorian. She matriculated at Valdosta State College and completed several courses before schizophrenia altered the scope of her life. She married Willis Collier on October 7, 1978, and moved to Thomasville, GA, where they shared a life together for the next 39 years, and raised one daughter, Stephanie Claire.
Throughout a life where Glenda constantly sought to make meaning, order, and connections, she was a thoughtful wife, careful mother, and creative mind with a gift for art. During her few widowed years in Macon, GA, she was quite a character at her retirement community: funny, generous and irascible, with a remarkable sense of style and aptitude for word games. She looked forward to chapel services, haircuts, correspondence, and phone calls, and was ready to belt out a hymn whenever the urgeseized her.
She is survived by: her daughter, Stephanie Benesh (Andrew) of Macon, GA; sister, Cynthia Halbgewachs (Howard) of Madill, OK; and brother, Wendell Hollingsworth (Jan) of Grovetown, GA; and preceded in death by her husband, Willis and parents, Myrtle and Glenn.
Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Chapel of Clark Funeral Home, Cairo, GA, with Elder Jon Mizell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation at https://www.bbrfoundation.org/
