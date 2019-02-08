"Bobby" Glenn Anderson, Sr.
November 22, 1932 - February 5, 2019
Macon, Georgia- "Bobby" Glenn Anderson, Sr. (D-Daddy), 86, of Macon, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was surrounded by his daughter, son, and his beloved wife, Sara Ellen at his side. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, February 8,2019 at Hart's at the Cupola, with the Reverend Robby Kerr officiating. A private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Cupola.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for "Bobby" Glenn Anderson, Sr.
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 8, 2019