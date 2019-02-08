Glenn "Bobby" Anderson Sr. (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I send my sincere condolences during this very difficult..."
  • "He was always willing to help anyone.Once my son's car..."
  • "Please accept my deepest condolences for your loss. I know..."
  • "I am very sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the..."
    - Claire
  • "Please accept my deepest condolences for your familys loss...."
    - P Lewis

"Bobby" Glenn Anderson, Sr.
November 22, 1932 - February 5, 2019
Macon, Georgia- "Bobby" Glenn Anderson, Sr. (D-Daddy), 86, of Macon, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was surrounded by his daughter, son, and his beloved wife, Sara Ellen at his side. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, February 8,2019 at Hart's at the Cupola, with the Reverend Robby Kerr officiating. A private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Cupola.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for "Bobby" Glenn Anderson, Sr.
logo
Funeral Home
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 8, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details