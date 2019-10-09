Glenn Edward Tomey
July 4, 1943 - October 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Glenn Edward Tomey, 76, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A Rosary will be said at the residence at 6:30 PM Thursday October 10, 2019. Father Bill McIntyre will officiate. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Church with burial in Riverside Cemetery followed by an Irish wake/celebration, 146 Buford Place .
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2019