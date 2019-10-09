Glenn Edward Tomey (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry to here of Glenn's passing. I worked with him at..."
    - Abraham Washington
  • "Such an awesome man"
    - Linda Eason
  • "Kind gentleman. Deepest condolences to the family."
    - Sharon L. Hutchings & Family
  • "RIP Glenn Tomey. Prayers and condolences for family and..."
    - Jack Mielarczyk
  • "May God give you peace knowing that Glenn lived a fruitful..."
    - Dee Ashley
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-7417
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Peter Claver Church
Obituary
Glenn Edward Tomey
July 4, 1943 - October 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Glenn Edward Tomey, 76, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A Rosary will be said at the residence at 6:30 PM Thursday October 10, 2019. Father Bill McIntyre will officiate. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Church with burial in Riverside Cemetery followed by an Irish wake/celebration, 146 Buford Place .


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2019
Macon, GA   (478) 743-7417
Macon, GA   (478) 743-7417
