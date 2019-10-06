Glenn Edward Tomey
July 4, 1943 - October 1, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Glenn Edward Tomey, 76, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A Rosary will be said at the residence at 6:30 PM Thursday October 10, 2019. Father Bill McIntyre will officiate. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Church with burial in Riverside Cemetery followed by an Irish wake/celebration, 146 Buford Place .
Mr. Tomey was born in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Nola Gabbard Tomey and Raymond Eugene Tomey. He was retired from Brown & Williamson and was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.
Mr. Tomey is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Clark Tomey; daughters, Sabrina (Rusty) Maxwell, Angela (Franco) DeMichiel, and Carin Howell; grandchildren, Erin Tomey, Josh Howell, and Greg Howell; brothers James (Gladys) Tomey, Richard Tomey, Edward (Ann) Clark, Gerard (Rebecca) Clark, Gerald (Cameron) Clark; sister, Barbara Schumpf.
He was a wonderful husband, great father, singer of songs, master of Irish quotes and quick wit. He was the most gentle, sweet and caring hero to us all. An avid Falcon and Notre Dame fan, even in the bad times, and never missed watching a game. He will be missed by friends, family and his dog Tinkerbell.
View the online memorial for Glenn Edward Tomey
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2019