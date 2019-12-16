Glenn Miller
December 27, 1959 - December 12, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Glenn Miller. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Pastor Johnny Fryer will officiate. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Glenn Miller
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2019