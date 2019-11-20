Glenn Williams Brassel
Apr 30, 1947 - Nov 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Glenn Williams Brassel, 72, passed away Monday November 18, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Claire Davis and Elder Walter Woodford officating. Family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, family asks donations be made to a .
Glenn was born in Meridian, Mississppi on April 30, 1947. He grew up in Alma, Georgia where he graduated from Bacon County High School with 100% perfect attendance. He later moved to Macon, Georgia where he lived the majority of his adult life.
Glenn loved fishing, golf, and visiting friends at the Farmer's Market. He never met a stranger and loved talking to people and helping others. He retired from Bibb County Board of Education, where he worked in the Print Shop. He was a member of Vineville Baptist Church and often spoke of his love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ruby Brassel. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Susan Brassel; nephews, Steven (Mandi) Brassel, Scott (Glenn) Brassel, niece, Michelle (Jason) Hulse and several great-nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 20, 2019