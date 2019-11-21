Glenn Williams Brassel (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering my prayers and condolences to the family during..."
    - Laurie Cooper-Johnson
  • "May God provide peace and comfort to the family of Glenn..."
    - Belinda Hodge
  • "Praying the lord will strengthen Mr. Glenn Family. Mr...."
    - Pat Cobb
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Glenn Williams Brassel
Apr. 30, 2947 - Nov. 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Glenn Williams Brassel, 72, passed away Monday November 18, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Claire Davis and Elder Walter Woodford officating. Family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, family asks donations be made to a .
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Donations