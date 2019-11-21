Glenn Williams Brassel
Apr. 30, 2947 - Nov. 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Glenn Williams Brassel, 72, passed away Monday November 18, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Claire Davis and Elder Walter Woodford officating. Family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, family asks donations be made to a .
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019