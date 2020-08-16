1/1
Gloria Adams Jones Hunt
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Adams Jones Hunt
January 24, 1937 - August 11, 2020
Macon , GA- Mrs. Gloria Adams Jones Hunt, 83, of Macon, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road. Pastor James W. Goolsby, will officiate.
Gloria was born in Macon, Georgia and was the daughter of the late, Artis and Carrie Adams. She was a graduate of Ballard Hudson High School in 1954. Gloria retired from the Medical Center of Central Georgia, after 38 years where she worked in Materials Management Department (Central Supply). Gloria was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a hardworking woman who loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers, Artis Lee Adams Jr, Ozie D. Adams and John H. Adams and her sister Louise Adams Culpepper.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her husband Reuben Hunt Jr, her children Leon Jones, Apopka, FL, Gregory Jones, Sondra Rawls, Victor (Judy) Hunt, Gregory (Jackie) Hunt, Michael (Bernice) Hunt all of Macon, GA. Grandchildren, Antonio Mitchell-Jones and Stacy Walker, both of Woodbridge, VA and a great grandchild London Mitchell-Jones. In addition she is survived a numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends.


View the online memorial for Gloria Adams Jones Hunt


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 16, 2020
Hunt Family,
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you in the loss of Mrs. Hunt. As a member of First Baptist, Mrs. Hunt was always kind to me and my family. Mrs. Hunt will be missed.
Blessings,
Bill, Denise and Shanese Benifield
Locust Grove, Georgia
Benifield&#8217;s Family
Friend
August 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Felecia Walton and Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved