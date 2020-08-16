Gloria Adams Jones HuntJanuary 24, 1937 - August 11, 2020Macon , GA- Mrs. Gloria Adams Jones Hunt, 83, of Macon, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road. Pastor James W. Goolsby, will officiate.Gloria was born in Macon, Georgia and was the daughter of the late, Artis and Carrie Adams. She was a graduate of Ballard Hudson High School in 1954. Gloria retired from the Medical Center of Central Georgia, after 38 years where she worked in Materials Management Department (Central Supply). Gloria was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a hardworking woman who loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her.Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers, Artis Lee Adams Jr, Ozie D. Adams and John H. Adams and her sister Louise Adams Culpepper.Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her husband Reuben Hunt Jr, her children Leon Jones, Apopka, FL, Gregory Jones, Sondra Rawls, Victor (Judy) Hunt, Gregory (Jackie) Hunt, Michael (Bernice) Hunt all of Macon, GA. Grandchildren, Antonio Mitchell-Jones and Stacy Walker, both of Woodbridge, VA and a great grandchild London Mitchell-Jones. In addition she is survived a numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends.