Gloria Ann Tanner
December 18, 1931 - May 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Gloria Ann Tanner, 87, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Scott Winchel officiating. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. In lieu of flowers, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon GA 31201.
Gloria was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Hillman Bennett and Gladys McKinney Tanner. She was a graduate of Mt. DeSales, Mt. St. Agnes College with a BS in nursing, University of Maryland with a Masters in Nursing, Teachers College Columbia University with a Doctorate of Nursing. Gloria was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a retired Professor from Clemson University.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Brenda Tanner Walters, Patricia Parks, Pamela Kent, Stephen Tanner, Edward Tanner, Raymond Tanner, Walter Tanner and Richard Tanner.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Gloria Ann Tanner
Published in The Telegraph on May 7, 2019