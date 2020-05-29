Gloria Ann WaltonDecember 21, 1959 - May 25, 2020Fort Valley , GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Gloria Ann Walton. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Colonel Felton Cemetery located at 502 South St. Marshallville, GA. 31057. Pastor Victor Johnson will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, John Walton; three loving children, Jamica Middleton, Adrian Walton Sr. & Donell Rumph as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.