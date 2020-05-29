Gloria Ann Walton
Gloria Ann Walton
December 21, 1959 - May 25, 2020
Fort Valley , GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Gloria Ann Walton. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Colonel Felton Cemetery located at 502 South St. Marshallville, GA. 31057. Pastor Victor Johnson will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, John Walton; three loving children, Jamica Middleton, Adrian Walton Sr. & Donell Rumph as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Gloria Ann Walton



Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Colonel Felton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
