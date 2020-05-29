Gloria Ann Walton
December 21, 1959 - May 25, 2020
Fort Valley , GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Gloria Ann Walton. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Colonel Felton Cemetery located at 502 South St. Marshallville, GA. 31057. Pastor Victor Johnson will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, John Walton; three loving children, Jamica Middleton, Adrian Walton Sr. & Donell Rumph as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Gloria Ann Walton
December 21, 1959 - May 25, 2020
Fort Valley , GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Gloria Ann Walton. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Colonel Felton Cemetery located at 502 South St. Marshallville, GA. 31057. Pastor Victor Johnson will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, John Walton; three loving children, Jamica Middleton, Adrian Walton Sr. & Donell Rumph as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Gloria Ann Walton
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.