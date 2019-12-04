Gloria Ann Weaver
May 20, 1940 - December 1, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Gloria Ann Weaver, age 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Gloria was born on May 20, 1940, in McIntyre, Georgia, to the late Frank Carr and Annie Carr Tucker. She was the Valedictorian for Wilkinson County High School's Class of 1958. Gloria lived most of her life in Warner Robins and retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church and the Ambassadors for Christ Sunday school class and she also enjoyed teaching the two year old Sunday school class. Gloria was an auxiliary member of Houston North Camp, Gideons International, and loved Gospel music and traveling, especially to the beach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Earl Tucker; and brothers, Eddie Carr, Billy Carr, and Tenneyson Carr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 and a half years, Larry D. Weaver; son, Lee D. Weaver of Nashville, Tennessee; and daughter, Julie W. Atwell (Jim) of Newport News, Virginia.
At Gloria's request, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Gloria to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 537, Warner Robins, GA 31099.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Gloria Ann Weaver
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019