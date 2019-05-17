Gloria Cobb Fountain
May 18, 1937 - May 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Gloria Cobb Fountain, 81, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 19, at 2pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Lee Griffin officiating. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, May 18, from 4pm-6pm at Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Mrs. Fountain was preceded in death by her husbands, Olin M. (Red) Fountain and James W. Cobb.Parents Ovied & Saddie Spivey; two sisters, Thelma Spivey Carroll and Joanne Spivey McCord; and brothers, Charles Spivey and Infant brother, Elmo Spivey.
Mrs. Fountain is survived by her children, Sally Wentland (Gerry), Ovied F. Cobb, and Olin A. Cobb; brothers, Ovied Spivey, Jr. (Margaret) and James A. Spivey (Betty); sister-in-law, Evelyn Spivey. Two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the , 1405 Clifton Road Atlanta, Georgia 30322.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019