Gloria Cobb FountainMay 18, 1937 - May 14, 2019Macon, GA- Gloria Cobb Fountain, 81, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 19, at 2pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Lee Griffin officiating. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, May 18, from 4pm-6pm at Fairhaven Funeral Home.Mrs. Fountain was preceded in death by her husbands, Olin M. (Red) Fountain and James W. Cobb.Parents Ovied & Saddie Spivey; two sisters, Thelma Spivey Carroll and Joanne Spivey McCord; and brothers, Charles Spivey and Infant brother, Elmo Spivey.Mrs. Fountain is survived by her children, Sally Wentland (Gerry), Ovied F. Cobb, and Olin A. Cobb; brothers, Ovied Spivey, Jr. (Margaret) and James A. Spivey (Betty); sister-in-law, Evelyn Spivey. Two grandchildren.In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the , 1405 Clifton Road Atlanta, Georgia 30322.Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. has charge of arrangements.