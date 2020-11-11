Gloria Collier Lacy
July 6, 1927 - November 7, 2020
Fort Valley, Georgia - Fort Valley, Georgia - Gloria Collier Lacy, 93, of Fort Valley died Saturday, November 7th at the Peach Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born July 6, 1927 in Allentown, Georgia to John Grant and Mary Yancey Collier, she moved with her family to Macon where she graduated from A.L. Miller High School with the class of 1944, after being allowed to skip the 9th grade due to the excellent education she received in the Twiggs County schools. She attended Mercer University and became a legal secretary with the law firm of Harris, Russell, Weaver and Watkins. She never forgot her legal skills, often handing bewildered family and friends to-do lists and notes in shorthand.
Gloria moved to Fort Valley after her marriage in 1959, where she lived happily the rest of her life. Known for her joyous spirit and laughter, she immersed herself in her family and community, and was often not timid about speaking her mind on important issues. She served as President of the Town and County Garden Club and on the Administrative Board of the Fort Valley United Methodist Church. In later years, Gloria began a second career as a real estate agent. Her clients' happiness with their new homes was far more important to her than the commission. It brought great satisfaction that she continued to hear from clients for years afterward.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mayo Lacy, her parents, and her brother, John Paul Collier. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Lacy White (Mason) and cousin Mary Olive Kelly. The family appreciates the caring support of Ashley Davis and Dollie Horton as well as Pat Bowick and Angie Ellis.
Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Donations in Gloria's memory may be made to the Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church Street, Fort Valley, Georgia 31030 or a charity of your choice
