In Memory of

Gloria D. Colvard

September 23, 1939

March 06, 2018

The diamond loaned to us shined beautifully and put many smiles on our face. That diamond was a mother and grandmother that cannot be replaced. The size of her heart and the love that she gave, is the reason we felt hurt when she was placed in her grave. The memories of you will live with us forever and that's a fact but we all know our perfect diamond had to be given back.

Until we meet again, we love you always.



