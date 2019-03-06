In Memory of
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria D. Colvard.
Gloria D. Colvard
September 23, 1939
March 06, 2018
The diamond loaned to us shined beautifully and put many smiles on our face. That diamond was a mother and grandmother that cannot be replaced. The size of her heart and the love that she gave, is the reason we felt hurt when she was placed in her grave. The memories of you will live with us forever and that's a fact but we all know our perfect diamond had to be given back.
Until we meet again, we love you always.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2019