Gloria Faye Mullis
September 6, 1941 - December 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Gloria Faye Mullis, 78, of Macon, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019, beginning her New Year in the arms of her Savior. The family will greet friends Friday, January 3rd at 1 pm at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road in Macon, with a celebration of her life following at 2 pm. Pastor Ed Chambless will officiate.
Mrs. Mullis was born in Dodge County, Georgia. She retired from YKK after many years of service. She had great love for her family & friends and was content and satisfied with the simplest things in life. She was an avid reader and loved gospel music. She loved her Lord, and greatly loved supporting and being a member of Mikado Baptist Church and particularly her connection with the Minnie Thornton Sunday School Class.
The daughter of the late Herman Howell and Mabel Peacock Howell, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hugh Howell and grandson Douglas Taylor. Survivors include her brothers Dwight (Mary) Howell and Donny Howell of Macon, daughter, Lisa Smith of Bolingbroke, and two sons, Randall (Gloria) Gray of Byron, and Kevin Mullis of Bonaire, 9 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates the many loving caregivers at Cherry Blossom Health and Rehab, as well as your thoughts and prayers during this time.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020