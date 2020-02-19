Gloria Hill Thompson
May 10, 1940 - February 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Gloria Hill Thompson of Macon passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Gloria was born on May 10, 1940 to the late Benjamin Bell Hill and Nellie Melton Kelley Hill. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00AM at Hart's at the Cupola with Reverend Billy McLean officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Thompson was retired from Georgia Forestry Commission as an administrative assistant with 39 years of service. Prior to going to the Georgia Forestry, she worked at the Georgia Capital for 20 years. She loved dancing, drinking Coca-Cola, going to the movies, riding in boats and spending time with Ronnie Thompson. She was a very loving person.
She is survived by her husband, John Ronald "Ronnie" Thompson, Sr. of Macon; her daughter, Lisa Milligan Faircloth (Mark King) of Dry Branch; step-daughter, Ronita Caldwell of Macon; Step-son, John Ronald Thompson, Jr (Diana) of Conyers; two grandchildren Taylar Radney (Jonathan) of Warner Robins; Madison Janell Dixon (Kyle) of Macon, three great-grandchildren, Colton Radney, Paige Radney, and Jacob Dixon; 2 sisters, Joan Maddox and Linda Hill, both of Conyers.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2020