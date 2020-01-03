Gloria J. Davis
September 6, 1949 - December 22, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Home-going service for Mrs. Gloria Jean Davis will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church (1400 Dunbar Rd, Byron, GA 31008).
She leaves to cherish her memories to her four children: Robert Lee Davis (Belinda), Randy Wayne Davis (Angie), Peggy Denise Thomas (Joel), and Christina Jacqueline Davis; 13 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; two siblings: Willie Dinkins, Elizabeth Ann Kendrick (Nathaniel) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday January 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
View the online memorial for Gloria J. Davis
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020