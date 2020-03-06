Gloria Jean Bryant Stokes
10/15/1944 - 02/24/2020
Jonesboro, GA- Gloria Jean Bryant Stokes, of Jonesboro, GA passed away on Monday February 24th after a brief illness. Gloria was a 1962 graduate of McEvoy high school. She attended Mercer University, graduating in 1965 and receive degrees in math and Latin. She later received her Masters degree in Latin from Mercer. Gloria taught in Bibb county schools for 23 years before moving to Jonesboro Georgia. She Taught in the Clayton county school system until her retirement in 1998. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Carolyn A . and Lewie E. Bryant, of Macon Ga , her husband of 53 years Franklin (Buddy) Stokes, of Jonesboro and a grandson, Davis Stokes, of Macon Ga. Gloria is survive by her sister, Glenda (Bob) Mangano of Perry Ga. her brother Sonny (Annelle) Bryant of Bonaire Ga. her son Bryant stokes of Jonesboro Ga. and daughter Ginia (Zak) McMillan of McDonough Ga. and four grandchildren. Reese and Ryan Stokes, and Avera and Holton McMillan, several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will ne held at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020