Gloria Jean Gunn

May 22, 1943 - April 2, 2019

Centerville, GA- Gloria Jean Gunn, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday April 5, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10AM-11AM, one hour prior to service. Immediately following the service, she will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Pastor Don Feezor will officiate.

Mrs. Gunn was born Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late Mr. and Mrs. Russell and Evalyn Thein. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Centerville, where she volunteered in the nursery for over 13 years. Gloria was a member of the Shirley Stricklen Sunday Class and a former member of the Red Hat Society. Her favorite past time was collecting Angels and Bells. Mrs. Gunn also loved to crotchet baby blankets and give them away as gifts. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her loving husband of 55 years, Kenneth L. Gunn, Centerville; sister, Roberta Sharlene Griebel (Andy), Pueblo West, Colorado; 2 nephews, Wayne Russell Griebel and Scott Michael Griebel; niece, Patricia Jean Thompson; several great nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

701 CARL VINSON PKWY

Warner Robins , GA 31093

