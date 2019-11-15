Gloria Jean McClinton
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Gloria Jean McClinton will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Reginald Bonner will officiate. Interment services will follow at Good Samaritan Cemetery. Mrs. McClinton, 73, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019.
Survivors include her three children, Jennifer West, Rendell McClinton and Randall McClinton; sister, Rosa Carswell; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2019