Gloria Jean Trotter
04/06/1952 - 12/21/2019
MACON, GA- Gloria Jean Pritchett Trotter, 67 of Joycliff Rd., passed away Saturday in Warner Robins.
Services will be held Friday December 27, 2019 at 1:00PM in Reece Funeral Home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Macon. Bro. Brad Fowler will officiate.
Mrs. Trotter was born in Milledgeville, GA the daughter of the late Henry Eugene Pritchett and Margaret Dorton Pritchett. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Angela Delgado, Lydia Davidson, and Trudy Bernard. Gloria was a former Printer with Xpedx. She attended Real Life Church in Macon.
Survivors include her siblings, Scarlet Durant, Wendy Lynch, Penny Aysh, Valorie Moore, Salina Newton, and Gene Pritchett. Several Nieces, Nephews and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00PM to 1:00PM Friday before the service in the funeral home.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019