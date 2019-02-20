Gloria Jordan (1965 - 2019)
  • "My deepest sympathies to the family and all who knew Mrs...."
    - Dominique Driver
  • "Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the death of your..."
  • "Sending My condolences to the Family and Friends. R.I.P..."
    - Barbara West
  • "From Mathis family my prayers is with family"
    - Mathis
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Jill Jackson

Gloria Jordan
October 5, 1965 - February 15, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Home going service for Mrs. Gloria Jordan will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 11 AM, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. (1400 Dunbar Rd Byron, GA 31008).
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.


Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2019
