Gloria Lester Summers
1936 - 2020
May 6, 1936 - August 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Gloria Lester Summers are 12:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Jordan Chapel A.M.E.Church in Haddock, GA.
Mrs. Summers was born in Macon, GA to the parentage of the late Felton and Beatrice Middlebrooks Lester. She was retired from the Bibb County Board of Education and was a Missionary at Jordan Chapel A.M.E. Church.
Survivors include: son, Conrad (Gennette) Summers; brother, Robert (Jan) Pitts; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Gloria Lester Summers


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Jordan Chapel A.M.E.Church
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
2 entries
August 20, 2020
Charmaine Summers
Grandchild
August 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lola Strange
Neighbor
