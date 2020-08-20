Gloria Lester Summers
May 6, 1936 - August 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Gloria Lester Summers are 12:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Jordan Chapel A.M.E.Church in Haddock, GA.
Mrs. Summers was born in Macon, GA to the parentage of the late Felton and Beatrice Middlebrooks Lester. She was retired from the Bibb County Board of Education and was a Missionary at Jordan Chapel A.M.E. Church.
Survivors include: son, Conrad (Gennette) Summers; brother, Robert (Jan) Pitts; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service. View the online memorial for Gloria Lester Summers