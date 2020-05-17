Gloria McAfee Wynn
January 23, 1929 - May 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Gloria McAfee Wynn, 91, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Her burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery with Rev. Creede Hinshaw officiating. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry Street, Macon 31201 or the donor's favorite charity. The family would like to express their extreme appreciation to all the caregivers of Pine Pointe Hospice.
Gloria was the daughter of Lucie Montgomery McAfee and Charles O. McAfee, Sr. She grew up in Macon graduating from A. L. Miller High School. She then went one year to Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri then transferred to Mercer University where she graduated and was a member of Phi Mu sorority.
Gloria was very active in Macon. She and her husband were charter members of Woodland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and later in life they started attending Mulberry Street United Methodist Church where she was a member of Esther Circle. She was also a Life Member of Middle Georgia Historical Society (which is now Historic Macon Foundation). She was also a member of her beloved Bridge Group for over 60 years that published a cookbook called "Table Talk". She was also a member of Hill & Dale Garden Club, holding several offices throughout the years. Gloria was a member of the Nathaniel Macon Chapter DAR for over 70 years and belonged to several other organizations in Macon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Maurice B. Wynn, Jr. and her brother, Charles O. McAfee, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wynn Griffis (Roy) of Macon; son, Maurice (Buddy) B. Wynn, III (Deborah) of Marietta; grandchildren, Katie Griffis of Macon, Charlie Griffis (Rebekah) of Perry, Kelli Wynn Muller (Carl) and Ashley Wynn Pendas (Mark) both of Marietta; great-grandchildren, Wilson, Martha, Margaret, and Rosemary Griffis, Andrew and Kaiden Muller and London and Walt Pendas; sister, Joyce McAfee Martin of Macon; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph from May 17 to May 18, 2020.