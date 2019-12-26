Gloria McMullins Hernandez
November 4, 1944 - December 21, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mrs. Gloria Hernandez will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church with burial at Good Samaritan Cemetery on Avondale Mill Road.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at 230 Beaumont Heights, Macon, GA 31206.
Mrs. Hernandez was a waitress and a self-employed cosmetologist. She was a member of Greater New Bethel Baptist Church for many years.
Survivors: son, Ramon (Kaleata)Hernandez and Ramon Hernandez, III; siblings, Audrey Anderson and Tommy McMullins; 11 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; special nephew, Ken Banks; special son Gregory Shedrick; special goddaughter, Andrea Fuller; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Gloria McMullins Hernandez
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019