Gloria McMullins Hernandez (1944 - 2019)
  • "So saddened to hear of Mrs. Gloria passing she was a..."
    - Marshà Glover
    - Beverly Foster
  • "We love and miss you dearly, Mama !"
    - Kaleata Hernandez
    - mary ann white
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
230 Beaumont Heights
Macon, GA
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Bethel Baptist Church
Gloria McMullins Hernandez
November 4, 1944 - December 21, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mrs. Gloria Hernandez will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church with burial at Good Samaritan Cemetery on Avondale Mill Road.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at 230 Beaumont Heights, Macon, GA 31206.
Mrs. Hernandez was a waitress and a self-employed cosmetologist. She was a member of Greater New Bethel Baptist Church for many years.
Survivors: son, Ramon (Kaleata)Hernandez and Ramon Hernandez, III; siblings, Audrey Anderson and Tommy McMullins; 11 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; special nephew, Ken Banks; special son Gregory Shedrick; special goddaughter, Andrea Fuller; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019
