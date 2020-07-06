1/1
Gloria Taylor Mayhue
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Taylor Mayhue
Gray, Georgia- GRAY: Gloria Taylor Mayhue, 80, of Pineview Road, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. The family will greet friends from 6:00-8:00pm, Monday, at Gray Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Gray with Rev. Randy Darnell and Sheriff Butch Reese officiating.
Mrs. Mayhue was born November 20, 1939, in Jackson and had lived in Gray for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Robert William Taylor and Elizabeth Anne Taylor. Mrs. Mayhue was a fifty plus year member of First Baptist Church of Gray, where she was very active and a member of the Sara B Sunday School Class. She was also a founding member of the Gray Garden Club and she found her joy in life in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Mayhue is survived by her husband: Charles E. Mayhue; children: Monty and Ginger Mayhue, Renee Beck (Jim Lessel), Chuck and Michelle Mayhue; grandchildren: Matt and Delta Mayhue, Ashley and Matt Bunn, Brooke and Marcus Stanford, Brandi Quam, Jayson Beck, Taylor Mayhue and Mallory Mayhue and by seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to First Baptist Church of Gray, 134 West Clinton Street, Gray, Georgia 31032
The family may be contacted at the residence at 276 Pineview Road in Jones County.


View the online memorial for Gloria Taylor Mayhue



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gray Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Gray
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved