Gloria Taylor MayhueGray, Georgia- GRAY: Gloria Taylor Mayhue, 80, of Pineview Road, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. The family will greet friends from 6:00-8:00pm, Monday, at Gray Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Gray with Rev. Randy Darnell and Sheriff Butch Reese officiating.Mrs. Mayhue was born November 20, 1939, in Jackson and had lived in Gray for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Robert William Taylor and Elizabeth Anne Taylor. Mrs. Mayhue was a fifty plus year member of First Baptist Church of Gray, where she was very active and a member of the Sara B Sunday School Class. She was also a founding member of the Gray Garden Club and she found her joy in life in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Mrs. Mayhue is survived by her husband: Charles E. Mayhue; children: Monty and Ginger Mayhue, Renee Beck (Jim Lessel), Chuck and Michelle Mayhue; grandchildren: Matt and Delta Mayhue, Ashley and Matt Bunn, Brooke and Marcus Stanford, Brandi Quam, Jayson Beck, Taylor Mayhue and Mallory Mayhue and by seven great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to First Baptist Church of Gray, 134 West Clinton Street, Gray, Georgia 31032The family may be contacted at the residence at 276 Pineview Road in Jones County.