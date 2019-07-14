Gloria Teen Warren Blalock
May 29, 1949 - July 10, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Services for Gloria Teen Warren Blalock are 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 15, 2019 at Peach County High School Auditorium; 900 Campus Drive; Fort Valley, GA 31030 with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gloria Blalock Memorial Scholarship Fund at SunMark Community Bank.
Please contact the family at 409 S. Jones Street; Fort Valley.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Published in The Telegraph on July 14, 2019