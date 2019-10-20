Gloria Victoria Wheeless Chapman
02/25/1929 - 10/19/2019
Baldwin, GA- Gloria Victoria Wheeless Chapman went to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 19, 2019, to join her late husband, Joseph Clarence Chapman, who arrived in heaven on December 16, 2010.
Gloria lived many different lives; first as a young bride, having married Joseph in 1947, then as a young mother, having five children before the age of 31. Her marriage to Joseph didn't last, and sadly they divorced in 1963. She remarried in 1965 to a wonderful man, Gordon Edgar Wood, and went on to have another child, Todd. Gordon went to his heavenly home in 1994 and Gloria remained a widow until 2005. After her former husband, Joseph, became a widower they reunited in marriage in September 2005, the circle of life and love complete for them both.
She was a creative and talented homemaker. Few people could rival her many talents of sewing, crocheting, knitting, embroidering, quilting and creating delicious food, which everyone enjoyed immensely. She loved to read and watch her British sitcoms. Unfortunately in her last days, she could do neither, succumbing to the ravages of Alzheimers at the age of 90.
Gloria had six children whom survive her: Danny (Melody) Chapman from Baldwin, Vicki (Howard) Rosendale of Lawrenceville, Mark (Roxeanne) Chapman from Clermont, Fl., Scott (Kay) Chapman of Columbus, Sheila (Mark) Latiff, of St. Augustine, Florida, and Todd Wood of Texas. She has eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren
She will be remembered at a graveside service as her family celebrates her life on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 12:30 PM, at Roberta City Cemetery, 535 South Mathews Street in Roberta . Rooks Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2019